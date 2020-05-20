Eldorado Gold’s (EGO) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sell rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EGO. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CIBC cut Eldorado Gold from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.67.

EGO opened at $8.81 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $204.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

