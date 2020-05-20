Elastos Price Tops $1.39 on Major Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00014282 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, CoinEgg, LBank and Bit-Z. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $25.66 million and $914,629.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.59 or 0.02066250 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00086959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00175891 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00041809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 36,133,629 coins and its circulating supply is 18,417,952 coins. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bit-Z, LBank, CoinEgg, Huobi and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.