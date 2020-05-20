Edward J. Mcgowan Sells 4,068 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $398,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $97.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.12. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,021,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 349,202 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $30,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.65.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

