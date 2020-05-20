Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Sets New 12-Month High at $239.16

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 239.16 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 236.81 ($3.12), with a volume of 72199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228.50 ($3.01).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 205.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 195.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The company has a market cap of $724.35 million and a P/E ratio of 21.24.

About Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI)

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

