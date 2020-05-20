Edgar M. Purvis, Jr. Buys 9,000 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Director Edgar M. Purvis, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $83,700.00.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $707.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.60 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 30.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harsco by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Harsco by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Harsco by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,349,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,058,000 after purchasing an additional 63,772 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSC. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Harsco from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Harsco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

