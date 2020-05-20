Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.
Shares of NYSE ETY opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45.
About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.
