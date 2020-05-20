Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE ETY opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

