Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of ETG opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

