Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.
Shares of ETG opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Company Profile
