Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide stock opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.