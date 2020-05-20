EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

EATON VANCE SHO/COM has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get EATON VANCE SHO/COM alerts:

EATON VANCE SHO/COM stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. EATON VANCE SHO/COM has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for EATON VANCE SHO/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EATON VANCE SHO/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.