Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $13.89.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

