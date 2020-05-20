EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from EATON VANCE MUN/SHS’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
ETX stock opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93.
About EATON VANCE MUN/SHS
Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for EATON VANCE MUN/SHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EATON VANCE MUN/SHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.