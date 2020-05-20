Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

EFF opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $172,937.73. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $250,115.

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

