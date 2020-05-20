Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:EFT opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

