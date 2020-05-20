E-L Financial Corp Ltd (TSE:ELF) Insider Canadian & Foreign Securities Co. Limited Buys 9,948 Shares

E-L Financial Corp Ltd (TSE:ELF) insider Canadian & Foreign Securities Co. Limited acquired 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$656.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,525,888.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 528,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$346,568,736.

TSE ELF opened at C$677.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$650.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$744.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94. E-L Financial Corp Ltd has a 1-year low of C$485.00 and a 1-year high of C$840.00.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported C$67.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$556.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that E-L Financial Corp Ltd will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.91%.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and a limited partnership and other private companies.

