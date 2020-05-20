Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 32.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.30. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $64.57 and a one year high of $99.41.

