Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 757 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,606,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,273,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,909,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,250,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,091,000.

SPGP opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $36.96 and a twelve month high of $65.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.78.

