Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 465,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,519,000 after acquiring an additional 48,008 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,456,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,104,000. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 208,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 55,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,048.2% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 181,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 166,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average of $67.01. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $74.10.

