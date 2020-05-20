Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,202 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 117.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,904,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,532 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $110,963,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 138.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,340,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,304,000 after acquiring an additional 778,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 737,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,762,000 after purchasing an additional 448,310 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU opened at $116.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.84 and a beta of 1.96. Roku Inc has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total value of $3,983,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total value of $1,315,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,600,236.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,372 shares of company stock worth $16,576,711 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $86.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.95.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

