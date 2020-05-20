Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $210,000 Position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period.

Get Global X FinTech Thematic ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF stock opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $34.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.