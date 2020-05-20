Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $204,000 Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,886,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,907,000 after buying an additional 104,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,632,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,065,000 after acquiring an additional 79,509 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,229,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,175,000 after acquiring an additional 372,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 514.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,609,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $202.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $220.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.86 and its 200 day moving average is $193.61.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.57.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.