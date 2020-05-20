Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIM stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

