Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.57. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $61.73.

