Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 134,321 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PZA opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $27.59.

