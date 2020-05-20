Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.30 to $15.90 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Carnival stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.95. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $54.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.82.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

