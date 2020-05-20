Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 1,848 Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Store Capital by 516.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Store Capital by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Store Capital stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.96. Store Capital Corp has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $40.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.48.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Store Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Store Capital news, CEO Christopher H. Volk acquired 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,279.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,135 shares of company stock valued at $811,558. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

