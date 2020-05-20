Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.03 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of DY opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $994.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

