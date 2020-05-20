DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Short Interest Update

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,300 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the April 30th total of 400,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DPW opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. DPW has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

DPW Company Profile

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

