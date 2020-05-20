Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) Short Interest Up 220.0% in May

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DGICB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Donegal Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of DGICB opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. Donegal Group has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $333.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donegal Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

