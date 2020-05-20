Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $364.80

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 364.80 ($4.80) and last traded at GBX 364.80 ($4.80), with a volume of 89002 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353.40 ($4.65).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 275.63 ($3.63).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 128.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 320.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 305.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.56 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $4.20. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

In other news, insider Ian Bull acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 307 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £76,750 ($100,960.27).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

