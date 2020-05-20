DMarket (DMT) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.82 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One DMarket token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Tidex and IDEX. DMarket has a total market cap of $8.82 million and $371,127.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.59 or 0.02066250 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00086959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00175891 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00041809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000157 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

