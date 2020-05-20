DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Trading Up 8.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) were up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $35.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. DISH Network traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $26.74, approximately 3,524,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,632,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Get DISH Network alerts:

In other DISH Network news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $76,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,894.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $408,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,515.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $817,170 over the last 90 days. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.