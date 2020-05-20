Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 320 ($4.21) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 330 ($4.34). Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 331 ($4.35).

DLG stock opened at GBX 266.50 ($3.51) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.13. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 225.40 ($2.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 355 ($4.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 271.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.19.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

