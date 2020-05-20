Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Diploma (LON:DPLM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,650 ($21.70). Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPLM. Barclays boosted their price target on Diploma from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,580 ($20.78) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Diploma from GBX 1,725 ($22.69) to GBX 1,460 ($19.21) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC lowered their price target on Diploma from GBX 1,775 ($23.35) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diploma to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,760 ($23.15) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,608.57 ($21.16).

LON:DPLM opened at GBX 1,736 ($22.84) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,634.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,796.58. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.74. Diploma has a 52-week low of GBX 1,191 ($15.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,152 ($28.31).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

