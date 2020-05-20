Dillon & Associates Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $275.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

