Dev Ittycheria Sells 45,000 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Dev Ittycheria sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $2,984,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 651,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,176,375.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DDOG opened at $70.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.07. Datadog has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $72.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Datadog from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $820,000. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

