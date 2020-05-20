Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Denny’s in a research report issued on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.07%. The business had revenue of $96.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million.

DENN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $24.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

Denny’s stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $513.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DENN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 66,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

