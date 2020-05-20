Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $9.23 Per Share

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) – Wedbush dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a report released on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $9.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.35. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

DECK stock opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.89. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $203.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.02 and its 200 day moving average is $160.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $13,256,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.