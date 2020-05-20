Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($1.52) Per Share

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Sunday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.56). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DCPH. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura Instinet lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.65.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $71.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.61 and a quick ratio of 15.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.36.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 12,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $662,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,542 shares of company stock valued at $7,101,170 in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,116,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,637,000 after purchasing an additional 406,765 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.1% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the period. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,810,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

