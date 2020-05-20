David W. Heard Acquires 15,000 Shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) COO David W. Heard purchased 15,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $64,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 193,207 shares in the company, valued at $836,586.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

INFN stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $848.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. Infinera Corp. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $8.35.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $330.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.31 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 35.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Infinera Corp. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Infinera by 40.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Infinera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.33 price target (up previously from $8.14) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

