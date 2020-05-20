Dan Fougere Sells 100,000 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Dan Fougere sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $6,471,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 251,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,264,923.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dan Fougere also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Thursday, May 7th, Dan Fougere sold 21,486 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $1,074,729.72.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Dan Fougere sold 100,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $4,709,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Dan Fougere sold 47,068 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $2,119,472.04.

On Monday, April 27th, Dan Fougere sold 100,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $4,313,000.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Dan Fougere sold 37,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $1,495,170.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Dan Fougere sold 270,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $8,669,700.00.

Datadog stock opened at $70.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion and a PE ratio of -467.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.08. Datadog has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $72.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. IA Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,018,000. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,562,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 1,496.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,336 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,854,000. Finally, Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,497,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Datadog from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.