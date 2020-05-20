DA Davidson Weighs in on Nanometrics Incorporated’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ONTO)

Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Nanometrics in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Nanometrics from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Nanometrics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. Nanometrics has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93.

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.30 million. Nanometrics had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,816,000 after buying an additional 259,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 115,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

