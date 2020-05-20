CytomX Therapeutics’ (CTMX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Nomura

Nomura reiterated their buy rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Nomura currently has a $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $427.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.60. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.83% and a negative return on equity of 99.72%. The firm had revenue of $49.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 36,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,992,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,063,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 530,971 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,010,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,407,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 4,902.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 393,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.