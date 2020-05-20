Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $110,750.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $110,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $71,700.00.

CYTK stock opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.16). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 592.61% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYTK. ValuEngine raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

