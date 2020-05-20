CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Short Interest Down 25.9% in May

CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 39,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CynergisTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark lowered CynergisTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 15.0% during the first quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 954,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 124,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 443,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 40,568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CTEK stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. CynergisTek has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.

About CynergisTek

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

