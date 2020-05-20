Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Price Up 15.6%

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) rose 15.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.50, approximately 374,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 255,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

CUBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $330.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.98 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 13.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Thomas John Jastrem sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $43,881.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $58,993 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,125,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after buying an additional 56,523 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 765,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after buying an additional 340,150 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 661,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 52,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew 25 Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 632,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,060,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

