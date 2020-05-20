Crystal Rock Capital Management Sells 1,080 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crystal Rock Capital Management lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.7% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,374.40 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $938.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,265.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1,328.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

