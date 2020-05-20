Critical Survey: Sandston (OTCMKTS:SDON) versus Vivint Smart Home (OTCMKTS:VVNT)

Sandston (OTCMKTS:SDON) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sandston and Vivint Smart Home, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandston 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivint Smart Home 0 5 1 0 2.17

Vivint Smart Home has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 43.68%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Sandston.

Profitability

This table compares Sandston and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandston N/A N/A -10,326.17% Vivint Smart Home N/A -2,287.18% -2.55%

Risk & Volatility

Sandston has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. 43.2% of Sandston shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sandston and Vivint Smart Home’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandston N/A N/A -$20,000.00 N/A N/A Vivint Smart Home N/A N/A $4.20 million $0.14 82.86

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats Sandston on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandston

Sandston Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and/or invest in and operate strategically positioned companies in multiple industry groups. Previously, it was involved in the design, manufacture, and marketing of environmentally ruggedized computers and computer displays; design, development, and marketing of software for use in factory automation and control, and in test and measurement environments; and provision of application engineering support to customers of its own and third parties' products. The company was formerly known as Nematron Corporation and changed its name to Sandston Corporation in April 2004. Sandston Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Traverse City, Michigan. Sandston Corporation is a subsidiary of Dorman Industries, LLC.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem. Its products include door and window sensors, door locks, security cameras and smoke alarms, thermostats, garage door controllers, voice-control speakers, and dedicated touchscreens. The company's solution enables subscribers to interact with various aspects of their home with voice or mobile device, such as engaging with people at their front door; viewing live and recorded video inside and outside their homes; control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors; and managing the comings and goings of family, friends, and strangers. It markets its products through direct-to-home and inside sales channels, as well as through retail stores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

