Critical Contrast: The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) versus Medalist Diversified REIT (NYSE:MDRR)

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

The GEO Group pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.8%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 27.9%. The GEO Group pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The GEO Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Medalist Diversified REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

78.7% of The GEO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of The GEO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The GEO Group and Medalist Diversified REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The GEO Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Medalist Diversified REIT has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 235.20%. Given Medalist Diversified REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medalist Diversified REIT is more favorable than The GEO Group.

Profitability

This table compares The GEO Group and Medalist Diversified REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The GEO Group 6.11% 17.43% 4.06% Medalist Diversified REIT -36.47% -14.19% -4.40%

Volatility & Risk

The GEO Group has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The GEO Group and Medalist Diversified REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The GEO Group $2.48 billion 0.53 $166.60 million $2.75 3.91 Medalist Diversified REIT $8.27 million 1.03 -$3.02 million N/A N/A

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Summary

The GEO Group beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 135 facilities totaling approximately 96,000 beds, including projects under development, with a growing workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

There is no company description available for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc.

