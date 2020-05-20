Critical Contrast: ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for OptimizeRx and ExlService, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 0 0 2 0 3.00 ExlService 0 7 2 0 2.22

OptimizeRx currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.38%. ExlService has a consensus price target of $65.63, indicating a potential upside of 16.71%. Given OptimizeRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than ExlService.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.7% of OptimizeRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of ExlService shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of OptimizeRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of ExlService shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OptimizeRx and ExlService’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $24.60 million 6.35 -$3.14 million ($0.19) -56.11 ExlService $991.35 million 1.95 $67.66 million $2.43 23.14

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than OptimizeRx. OptimizeRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ExlService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OptimizeRx and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx -19.86% -11.18% -9.09% ExlService 7.55% 14.43% 7.97%

Volatility and Risk

OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExlService has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ExlService beats OptimizeRx on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as for a network of pharmacies; and Brand and Clinical Messaging that includes various brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria. The company's products and applications also comprise brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. It also operates Mobile Health Messenger platform that provides interactive health messaging for enhanced medication adherence, care coordination, and patient engagement; and HIPAA-compliant, an automated and mobile messaging platform that allows pharmaceutical manufactures and related entities to directly engage with patients to enhance regimen compliance. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. It also provides BPM services related to the care management, utilization management, multi-chronic case management, disease management, dual eligible special needs plans, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, the company offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, enhancing customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific digital transformational services. Further, it provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.