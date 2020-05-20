Critical Comparison: American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) & IGM Biosciences (OTCMKTS:IGMS)

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) and IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Bio Medica and IGM Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Bio Medica $3.87 million 1.61 -$1.03 million N/A N/A IGM Biosciences N/A N/A -$43.13 million ($4.80) -10.99

American Bio Medica has higher revenue and earnings than IGM Biosciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Bio Medica and IGM Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Bio Medica 0 0 0 0 N/A IGM Biosciences 0 0 7 0 3.00

IGM Biosciences has a consensus target price of $51.20, indicating a potential downside of 2.90%. Given IGM Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IGM Biosciences is more favorable than American Bio Medica.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.4% of IGM Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of American Bio Medica shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Bio Medica and IGM Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Bio Medica -23.31% N/A -37.08% IGM Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

IGM Biosciences beats American Bio Medica on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Bio Medica Company Profile

American Bio Medica Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids at the point of collection. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; Rapid ONE product line that consists of single drug tests, each of which tests for the presence or absence of a single drug; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 14 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II (2G), a second generation of the original Rapid TOX Cup II, which consists of a smaller cup with smaller test strip, as well as private labeled versions of Rapid TOX. The company also offers OralStat, a drug test for the detection of drugs in oral fluids, as well as private labeled versions of OralStat. In addition, the company distributes other products for the detection of substances of abuse; and products that detect the presence or absence of alcohol, and alternative sample options for drug testing, as well as toxicology management services. Further, it provides bulk test strip contract manufacturing services to non-affiliated diagnostic companies. American Bio Medica Corporation serves rehabilitation/drug treatment, pain management, other clinical, government, and employment/workplace markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Micro Media, Inc. and changed its name to American Bio Medica Corporation in September 1992. American Bio Medica Corporation was founded in 1986 and is based in Kinderhook, New York.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. It also focuses on developing Death Receptor 5 proteins for the treatment of patients with solid and hematologic malignancies; and T cell engagers, receptor cross-linking agonists, and targeted cytokines. The company was formerly known as Palingen, Inc. and changed its name to IGM Biosciences, Inc. in 2010. IGM Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

